MOVES-Macquarie Securities hires Cacciabaudo, McQuaid from Sterne Agee
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Macquarie Securities hires Cacciabaudo, McQuaid from Sterne Agee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Macquarie Securities, the institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group, appointed Joseph Cacciabaudo as managing director in its U.S. equities sales and trading business.

Cacciabaudo will oversee Macquarie Securities’ U.S. execution platform, including its sales trading and trading effort, the company said.

He joins from Sterne Agee, where he was head of equity trading and institutional options.

Macquarie Securities also appointed Peter McQuaid as vice president in equities trading.

McQuaid, who also joins from Sterne Agee, was a head trader. He had also worked at Jefferies and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
