6 months ago
Macron would beat Le Pen in French presidential runoff - poll
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 26, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 6 months ago

Macron would beat Le Pen in French presidential runoff - poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Independent French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron would beat far right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the French presidential election with 61 percent of the vote, according to an Odoxa/Dentsu-Consulting poll on Sunday.

The pollsters said Macron had been buoyed by the alliance announced this week with centrist politician Francois Bayrou, which has enabled him to move ahead of conservative candidate Francois Fillon.

The poll showed Macron would beat Le Pen in the runoff with 61 percent of the vote versus 39 percent.

Le Pen will lead in the first round of voting with 27 percent, followed by Macron with 25 percent and Fillon with 19 percent, the poll showed. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Potter)

