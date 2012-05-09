FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macy's profit rises, maintains FY forecast
May 9, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Macy's profit rises, maintains FY forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped by rising online sales, and the retailer maintained its profit and same-store sales forecast for the fiscal year.

Macy‘s, which also owns the upscale Bloomingdale’s chain, reported net income of $181 million, or 43 cents a share, for the quarter that ended April 28, up 38 percent over the profit of $131 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.

As previously reported, Macy’s same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up 4.4 percent in the first quarter.

Macy’s expects same-store sales to rise about 3.5 percent for the rest of this year this year and reaffirmed its forecast of full-year earnings of $3.25 a share to $3.30 a share.

