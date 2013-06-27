FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macy's settles over immigration-related job practices
June 27, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

Macy's settles over immigration-related job practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc has agreed to settle U.S. government charges that it violated U.S. law in how it verified documentation to determine the work eligibility of immigrant employees.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said Macy’s agreed to pay a $175,000 civil penalty and create a $100,000 fund to compensate people who were suspended, were terminated or lost seniority rights as a result of the retailer’s verification practices.

Macy’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

