Macy's appeals against ruling on Martha Stewart goods in J.C. Penney

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc filed an appeal on Monday challenging a judge’s ruling that JC Penney Co Inc can sell unbranded Martha Stewart goods in its stores for now.

Justice Jeffrey Oing in Manhattan state court said on Friday J.C. Penney could sell Martha Stewart-designed goods as long as they don’t carry her name. In a court filing Monday, Macy’s said Oing “erred in several significant respects.”

The ruling is the latest front in a legal war between the two national retailers over the rights to sell Martha Stewart products.