FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macy's seeks to block Penney from selling certain Martha Stewart goods
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 4 years

Macy's seeks to block Penney from selling certain Martha Stewart goods

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc has asked a New York court for a temporary restraining order to block rival J.C. Penney Co Inc from selling unbranded Martha Stewart goods in its stores, the latest twist in a legal battle between the two department store chains over rights to the domestic doyenne’s products.

Macy’s sued Penney and Stewart’s company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, after they announced a deal to launch Martha Stewart stores within Penney stores.

Macy’s claimed it has the exclusive right to sell Martha Stewart goods in certain categories such as bedding, bath and tableware under a 2006 agreement that lasts through 2018.

Previously, a judge had barred Penney from selling the disputed goods under a Martha Stewart label. Last Friday, he denied a request by Macy’s to expand that ban to include products that would be branded “JCP Everyday,” a decision that Macy’s appealed on Monday.

Penney declined comment on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.