FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.C. Penney puts disputed Martha Stewart-designed goods on hold
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 10:05 PM / 5 years ago

J.C. Penney puts disputed Martha Stewart-designed goods on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney agreed on Thursday not to sell products designed by Martha Stewart in categories deemed exclusive to Macy’s Inc before a court date in April.

The agreement came as a New York judge adjourned a trial over whether Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia breached its contract with Macy’s when it entered into a deal with J.C. Penney. The trial was adjourned until April 8 because of scheduling conflicts.

Justice Jeffrey Oing of New York state Supreme Court also ordered the companies into mediation in an effort to resolve the dispute.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.