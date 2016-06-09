Judge confirms Macy's $3.5 mln damage award in Martha Stewart case

A New York state judge ruled that department store chain Macy’s Inc should be awarded roughly $3.5 million in damages from rival J.C. Penney Co for improperly interfering with Macy’s exclusive contract with the company of lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

In a decision made public on Tuesday, Justice Jeffrey Oing said he would not disturb the damages determination made by a judicial hearing officer, former Justice Ira Gammerman.

