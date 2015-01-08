Macy's to cut jobs, close 14 stores

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc said it would close 14 stores in early spring 2015 and cut some jobs to boost its investment in technology and offset higher expense expected in healthcare and retirement plans.

The retailer said it expected savings of about $140 million per year, beginning in 2015.

Macy’s said its workforce is expected to remain at a level of about 175,000 as it expects to hire associates to expand its online business. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)