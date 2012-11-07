FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Macy's profit rises, company raises forecast
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Macy's profit rises, company raises forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc on Wednesday reported a higher third-quarter profit, helped by sales gains, and raised its full-year profit outlook.

Macy’s reported net income of $145 million, or 36 cents a share, for the quarter ended Oct. 27, up 4.3 percent from $139 million, or 32 cents a share, a year earlier

Macy‘s, which also owns the upscale Bloomingdale’s chain, raised its full-year profit per share outlook by 5 cents and now expects to earn between $3.35 and $3.40.

For the holiday quarter, when Macy’s expects same-store sales to rise 4.2 percent, Macy’s expects to earn $1.94 a share to $1.99 a share.

Third-quarter sales rose 3.8 percent to $6.08 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key industry metric known as same-store sales, rose 3.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.