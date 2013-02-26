FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Macy's sees strong year ahead following brisk holiday sales
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Macy's sees strong year ahead following brisk holiday sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Thomson Reuters FY estimate to $3.81/shr from $3.41)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Strong holiday period sales helped Macy’s Inc forecast yearly profits above Wall Street’s expectations, and the department store chain forecast that same-store sales would rise again this year.

Macy‘s, which also operates the Bloomingdale’s chain of luxury stores, said it expected same-store sales to rise about 3.5 percent during the year and forecast earnings of $3.90 to $3.95 a share, compared with an average Wall Street estimate of $3.81, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The retailer reported net income of $730 million, or $1.83 per share for the quarter that ended Feb. 2, compared with a profit of $745 million, or $1.74 per share a year earlier.

Sales rose 7 percent to $9.35 billion. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.