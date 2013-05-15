FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macy's 1st-quarter profit rises, same-store sales up 3.8 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 4 years

Macy's 1st-quarter profit rises, same-store sales up 3.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter profit and sales despite cool weather in much of the country that delayed spring shopping for many customers, and the department store chain raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent.

Macy‘s, which operates the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s chains, reported net income of $217 million, or 55 cents share, for the quarter that ended May 4, up from $181 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

The retailer said comparable sales rose 3.8 percent. Overall sales increased 4 percent to $6.39 billion, in line with analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macy’s said it still expects earnings of $3.90 to $3.95 a share for the full year, and a same-store sales rise of 3.5 percent.

It raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 20 cents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.