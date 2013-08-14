FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macy's same-store sales fall 0.8 percent
August 14, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

Macy's same-store sales fall 0.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected sales and profit, citing consumers’ limited willingness to spend on non-essentials, leading the department store chain to reduce prices on items.

Macy‘s, which also operates the upscale Bloomingdale’s chain, reported net income of $281 million, or 72 cents a share, for the quarter that ended Aug. 3, up slightly from $279 million, or 67 cents per share a year earlier. That was six cents per share less than expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The retailer said comparable sales and overall sales fell 0.8 percent. Analysts expected comparable sales to be up 2.3 percent.

