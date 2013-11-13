FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macy's third-quarter comparable sales rise 3.5 percent
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Macy's third-quarter comparable sales rise 3.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected third-quarter comparable sales, crediting more intense advertising and business that improved markedly in October.

The department store operator said comparable sales rose 3.5 percent, while analysts were expecting them to be up 2.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macy’s reported net income of $177 million, or 47 cents a share, for the quarter that ended Nov. 2, compared with $145 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

