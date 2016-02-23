Macy's comparable sales falls less than it had expected

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc reported a 4.3 percent decline in quarterly comparable sales, slightly better than the 4.7 percent decline the department store operator had estimated, helped by improving sales due to colder weather in January.

The company also said it started contacting potentially interested parties for partnerships or joint ventures for its flagship and mall-based properties.

Macy’s net income fell to $543 million, or $1.73 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $793 million, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)