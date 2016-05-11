FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macy's sales drop for fifth straight quarter
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Macy's sales drop for fifth straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Department store operator Macy’s Inc reported a 7.4 percent fall in first-quarter sales, the fifth straight quarter of decline, as customers cut back on buying apparel and a strong dollar discourages tourists from spending heavily.

Net income attributable to Macy’s fell to $116 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30 from $193 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales fell to $5.77 billion from $6.23 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

