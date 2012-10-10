FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toys R Us to open toy departments in 24 Macy's stores
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Toys R Us to open toy departments in 24 Macy's stores

Dhanya Skariachan

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc said it will open toy departments in 24 Macy’s Inc stores this holiday season as the world’s largest specialty toy retailer looks to reach more shoppers in the biggest selling season of the year.

The toy departments, which will be open roughly from Oct. 15 to Jan. 15 next year, will be in Macy’s stores in key U.S. markets including California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey and New York.

This pop-up toy shop concept could be expanded in the future, the companies said on Wednesday.

The stakes are high for Toys R Us as it has yet to return to being a public company after filing for an initial public offering in May 2010. Traditionally, retailers earn more than a third of their annual sales in the holiday season.

The Toys R Us toy departments in Macy’s will operate on a leased basis and will be about 1,500 square feet in size on average. They will feature products including some playthings on the 2012 Toys R Us “Holiday Hot Toy” list and perennial favorites such as dolls, action figures and puzzles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.