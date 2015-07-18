FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Madagascar workers end crippling strike action
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 18, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Air Madagascar workers end crippling strike action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO, July 18 (Reuters) - Air Madagascar workers ended a strike on Friday that has grounded most of the state-owned carrier’s fleet for weeks, after union officials and the carrier signed a deal.

“Staff will return to work and flights will resume shortly,” said Leon Rajaobelina, chairman of the airline’s board.

The strike started on June 15 over what workers said was poor governance and mismanagement of the airline, leading to a 65-70 percent cancellation of flights.

“We can say that we are satisfied with this agreement,” said Rado Rabarilala, a representative of the workers, before adding: “It is just a draft of what we want to implement.”

Madagascar officials want more foreign firms to start flying to the Indian Ocean island nation to boost tourism.

Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.