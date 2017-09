ANTANANARIVO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Former Finance Minister Hery Rajaonarimampianina won a run-off presidential election in Madagascar, the electoral commission (CENIT) said on Friday.

He was the candidate backed by President Andry Rajoelina, who ousted his predecessor Marc Ravalomanana in a coup in 2009.

Rajaonarimampianina won 53.5 percent of the Dec. 20 vote, which his rival Jean Louis Robinson said was rigged.