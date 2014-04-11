UPDATE 1-Madagascar names new prime minister - presidency official

(Adds details, background)

ANTANANARIVO, April 11 (Reuters) - Madagascar has named Kolo Christopher Laurent Roger as its new prime minister, a senior presidency official said on Friday, part of a process aimed at ending years of political crisis on the Indian Ocean island.

In January, Hery Rajaonarimampianina an ally of former president and coup leader Andry Rajoelina, took office pledging to woo investors after winning an election the month before, the first such poll since a coup in 2009.

Rajoelina has been at the heart of a power struggle that has stoked five years of turmoil in the nickel-producing Indian Ocean island.

“Kolo Christopher Laurent Roger has been named prime minister and head of government,” Colonel Roger Ralala, secretary general of the presidency, said.

The World Bank had said the next step of forming a government is crucial and that resumption of normal lending hinges on the appointment of a new prime minister. (Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by George Obulutsa)