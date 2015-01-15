UPDATE 1-Madagascar names new PM amid public grumbles over blackouts

ANTANANARIVO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Madagascar’s president named air force commander and businessman Jean Ravelonarivo as prime minister on Thursday, handing him the task of dealing with mounting complaints about blackouts and other problems that led his predecessor to quit.

The Indian Ocean island, eyed by miners for its mineral wealth, is struggling to rebuild its economy which was battered after a 2009 coup that drove away donors and investors.

A peaceful 2013 election helped restore some international aid, but big challenges remain, including weaning the nation off fuel and electricity subsidies. The government does not have the cash to buy enough fuel for power plants, analysts say.

“Air Commodore Jean Ravelonarivo has been appointed prime minister and head of the government,” senior presidential official Ralala Roger said in a statement, adding that outgoing ministers would handle portfolios until new ones were appointed.

Ravelonarivo, who alongside a military career ran his own construction company for 12 years and managed a state firm involved in building before that, is seen as close to Didier Ratsiraka, another ex-military man who was president until 2002.

Former prime minister Roger Kolo resigned with his government late on Monday amid growing public discontent, particularly over rolling power cuts across the nation.

President Hery Rajaonarimampianina has said new investments including in hydro-electric power plants would start to bring benefits this year but has said, for now, the nation had to rely on its existing resources.

The International Monetary Fund, which resumed its relationship with Madagascar last year after the vote, has said the government needs to reform its fuel subsidy programme.

Analysts said a new government could help improve relations with donors and boost efforts to revive the economy.

As well as complaining about blackouts, many people felt the government did not do enough to prevent a rare outbreak of the plague last year. The World Health Organization said in November that 40 people out of 119 confirmed cases had died of plague since late August. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair and Robin Pomeroy)