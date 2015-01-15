FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2015

Madagascar names new PM amid public grumbles over blackouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Madagascar’s president named air force commander and businessman Jean Ravelonarivo as the new prime minister on Thursday, handing him the task of dealing with the mounting public complaints about blackouts and other problems that led his predecessor to quit.

The Indian Ocean island, eyed by miners for its mineral wealth, is struggling to rebuild its economy which was battered after a 2009 coup that drove away donors and investors.

A peaceful 2013 election helped restore some international aid, but big challenges remain, including weaning the nation off fuel and electricity subsidies. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

