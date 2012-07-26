FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Madagascar rivals meet in Seychelles
#Energy
July 26, 2012 / 7:29 PM / in 5 years

TIMELINE-Madagascar rivals meet in Seychelles

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Here is a look at events in Madagascar since former president Marc Ravalomanana was forced out in March 2009 after weeks of protests and violence.

March 17, 2009 - Coup instigator Andry Rajoelina takes power with the support of the army after Ravalomanana is forced out following opposition protests. At least 135 people are killed in the protests. A day later Madagascar’s Constitutional Court issues a statement endorsing the takeover. Rajoelina is sworn in as president on March 21.

June 3 - Ravalomanana is sentenced in absentia to four years in jail for abuse of office.

Aug. 9 - Island’s power-brokers sign initial power-sharing deal in Mozambique’s capital Maputo. Three weeks later a second round of talks ends without agreement.

Sept. 4 - Rajoelina unilaterally names Monja Roindefo as prime minister. Days later Roindefo forms a government which African nations are quick to reject. Rajoelina bows to international pressure and sacks Roindefo on Oct. 6. Days later he appoints Eugene Mangalaza as a consensus prime minister.

Nov. 7 - Rajoelina and Ravalomanana sign a deal in Addis Ababa whereby Rajoelina would remain president, but accompanied by two new co-presidents. Ravalomanana had rejected any accord which would have seen his successor retain sole leadership. There are instant disputes over the division of executive power. The African Union suspension remains.

Dec. 8 - Rajoelina rejects an agreement on the make-up of a unity government struck by his rivals in neighbouring Mozambique and says it is tantamount to a coup d‘etat. Ravalomanana and former Presidents Didier Ratsiraka and Albert Zafy agree to press ahead with the formation of a unity government. Rajoelina blocks their return to Madagascar.

Dec. 18 - Opposition leaders allowed to return. Rajoelina fires consensus prime minister and appoints army Colonel Vital Albert Camille as new prime minister on Dec. 20.

Aug. 14, 2010 - Rajoelina signs a deal with dozens of minor parties aimed at ending the political crisis, but the pact is rejected by the country’s main opposition leaders.

Aug. 28 - Ravalomanana sentenced in absentia to hard labour for life for the deaths of protesters in 2009.

Sept. 17, 2011 - Rajoelina signs a political road map that allows for the return of his exiled predecessor ahead of elections within a year.

Nov. 21 - Rajoelina names a new government, but the opposition immediately rejects the cabinet as illegal, throwing into question the road map towards an election.

Jan. 21, 2012 - Ravalomanana arrives back where he started after a plane flying him home is ordered to turn around mid-flight and returns to Johannesburg’s main international airport.

July 22 - The army storms a military barracks 10 km (6.2 miles) from the capital in order to quell a mutiny, killing the corporal who led it and arresting a number of mutineers.

July 25 - Rajoelina and Ravalomanana start new talks in the Seychelles with South African President Jacob Zuma as mediator. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Louise Ireland) ((david.cutler@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7968; Reuters Messaging: david.cutler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net )

