FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Union welcomes Madagascar back after vote- council
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 27, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

African Union welcomes Madagascar back after vote- council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The African Union lifted Madagascar’s suspension on Monday, the bloc’s Peace and Security Council said, after the island’s new president took office over the weekend having won last month’s election.

“(The Council) decides, in view of the completion of the transition process and restoration of constitutional order ...to lift the suspension of Madagascar’s participation in the activities of the AU,” the PSC said in a statement.

It also said the council “further decides to lift all other measures.” The AU had imposed sanctions against members of the government in the wake of the 2009 coup. (Reporting by Alain Iloniaina and Richard Lough in Nairobi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.