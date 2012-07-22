Madagascar arrests rebels in camp mutiny, shot captain dies

ANTANANARIVO, July 22 (Reuters) - Madagascar’s security forces have arrested a number of mutineers inside a military camp the rebels had taken over earlier on Sunday, the army said.

“Security forces are carrying out a sweep of the camp. Arrests have taken place but we do not know yet how many mutineers have been arrested,” said the head of the army’s communication service, Philibert Ratovonirina.

He said an army captain who had been sent in to negotiate with the mutineers but had been shot by them had died of his wounds.