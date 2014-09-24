FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Madagascar Oil says to raise about 26 mln stg via placement, open share offer
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
September 24, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Madagascar Oil says to raise about 26 mln stg via placement, open share offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Madagascar Oil Ltd :

* Placing and open offer

* Placing of approximately us$20.0m (gross) and open offer of up to us$6.4m (gross) and board appointment

* Open offer to be made as soon as practicable to all qualifying shareholders to raise up to a further us$6.4m

* On track for submission of block 3104 tsimiroro development plan to Omnis, ahead of psc deadline of 4 november 2014

* It is anticipated that this further funding will take place within next six months

* Steve Hope will be joining board as a representative of outrider with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.