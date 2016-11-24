9th Circuit rejects Madden NFL programmer's copyright claim

Computer game company Electronic Arts does not owe royalties to the programmer who originally developed the hit game Madden NFL in the 1980s because he failed to show later developers copied his code, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by a district court judge in San Francisco, who last year overturned a jury's award of $3.6 million to programmer Robin Antonick.

