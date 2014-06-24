FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Madoff accountant pleads guilty to aiding fraud
June 24, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Madoff accountant pleads guilty to aiding fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Bernard Madoff’s former accountant pleaded guilty on Tuesday to helping the convicted swindler perpetrate his massive Ponzi scheme.

Paul Konigsberg, a former senior tax partner at Konigsberg Wolf & Co, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and two counts of falsifying the records of a broker-dealer before U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in New York.

The defendant, 78, became the 15th person to be convicted or plead guilty in connection with Madoff’s fraud, which was uncovered in December 2008. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Jeffrey Benkoe)

