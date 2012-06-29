FBI says arrests Bernard Madoff's brother

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The FBI said on Friday it had arrested Peter Madoff, the younger brother of swindler Bernard Madoff, who is serving a 150-year prison sentence for his multibillion dollar Ponzi scheme.

The arrest of Peter Madoff was expected as he is due in federal court in Manhattan later Friday to plead guilty to crimes related to his brother’s decades-long fraud.

Peter Madoff was chief compliance officer at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC when his brother was arrested on Dec. 11, 2008.