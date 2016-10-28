Madoff trustee reaches $277 mln accord with middleman Chais' family

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The court-appointed trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said on Friday he has reached a settlement with the family of late Beverly Hills money manager Stanley Chais that will provide more than $277 million to victims of Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

Irving Picard, the trustee, said the accord requires court approval. Picard is also seeking approval for the creation of a California restitution fund, resulting from efforts of Kamala Harris, the state's attorney general, and the resolution of private California litigation against Chais-related defendants. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)