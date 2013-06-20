FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madoff trustee loses appeal over bank claims
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

Madoff trustee loses appeal over bank claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme suffered a big defeat on Thursday as a federal appeals court said he could not pursue billions of dollars of claims against banks accused of aiding in the fraud.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said trustee Irving Picard lacked legal standing to pursue a variety of claims against banks on behalf of customers.

Among the banks that Picard sued were JPMorgan Chase & Co , Britain’s HSBC Holdings Plc, Italy’s UniCredit SpA and Switzerland’s UBS AG .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.