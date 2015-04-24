U.S. appeals court revives $3 bln Madoff feeder fund lawsuit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a $3 billion lawsuit against two “feeder funds” that sent client money to now-imprisoned Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, in a decision that could make it easier for plaintiffs to bring securities class actions based on state law.

By a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a 1998 federal law meant to thwart abusive securities litigation did not prevent investors from suing Kingate Global Fund Ltd and Kingate Euro Fund Ltd for allegedly having funneled their money to Madoff, and failing to monitor what he did with it.

