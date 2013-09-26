FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former accountant for Madoff is arrested
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 2:34 PM / 4 years ago

Former accountant for Madoff is arrested

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - A former accountant for Bernard Madoff was arrested on Thursday, nearly five years after the imprisoned swindler’s huge Ponzi scheme was uncovered, an FBI spokesman said.

Paul Konigsberg, the accountant, had helped Madoff open an office in London during the 1980s, and was also a former senior partner at Konigsberg Wolf & Co.

Reed Brodsky, a lawyer for Konigsberg, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brodsky told The New York Times, which earlier reported the arrest, that his 77-year-old client was an “innocent victim” of Madoff’s fraud who looked forward to clearing his name at trial.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York, where Madoff’s firm was based, declined to comment.

Madoff was arrested on Dec. 12, 2008 for running a Ponzi scheme at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC over several decades and is serving a 150-year prison sentence.

Several others charged in the scandal have pleaded guilty.

Five former employees of Madoff’s firm who prosecutors said aided the fraud have pleaded not guilty, and are scheduled to go to trial in federal court in New York on Oct. 7.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.