FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madoff victims to soon recoup another $1.18 billion
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 18, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Madoff victims to soon recoup another $1.18 billion

Jonathan Stempel

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The trustee recouping money for victims of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme will soon distribute another $1.18 billion to cover their losses, after receiving a federal judge’s approval to make the payout.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein in Manhattan on Wednesday authorized the trustee Irving Picard to release $1.5 billion from reserves.

In a statement, Picard said $1.18 billion of this sum will go to former customers in a payout expected to begin before year end, with the remaining $320 million held back pending the outcome of separate litigation over Madoff’s fraud.

Individual distributions would range from $1,287 to $200.4 million, Picard has said.

Once the payout, Picard’s sixth, is finished, eligible recipients will have recouped about $9.13 billion.

This includes full payment on 1,264 of the 2,227 Madoff accounts with valid claims, including everyone owed $1.16 million or less, the trustee said.

Picard has recovered or reached agreements to recover roughly $10.91 billion, about three-fifths of the $17.5 billion of principal he has said Madoff customers lost.

The latest payout became possible after the U.S. Supreme Court last month refused to hear an appeal by Madoff victims who sought inflation and interest adjustments on sums they lost.

Lower courts had accepted Picard’s decision not to grant those adjustments.

Madoff’s fraud was uncovered in December 2008. Now 77, Madoff pleaded guilty to fraud in March 2009 and is serving a 150-year prison term. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.