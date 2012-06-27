FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bernard Madoff's brother to plead guilty, US says
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 27, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

Bernard Madoff's brother to plead guilty, US says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Peter Madoff, the brother of imprisoned swindler Bernard Madoff and former chief compliance officer of his investment firm, is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges of conspiracy and falsifying records, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday.

In a letter filed in Manhattan federal court, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said Peter Madoff is expected to enter his plea on Friday, and agreed not to seek a sentence other than 10 years in prison. Peter Madoff also agreed to a criminal forfeiture of about $143.1 billion, the letter said.

Bernard Madoff, 74, is serving a 150-year prison sentence after admitting in 2009 to running a giant Ponzi scheme.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.