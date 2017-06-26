The trustee recouping money for Bernard Madoff's
victims has reached more than $23 million of settlements with
the estates of the swindler's late sons and related defendants,
ending more than eight years of litigation.
According to a Monday court filing, the settlement will
strip the estates of Andrew and Mark Madoff of "all assets,
cash, and other proceeds" of their father's fraud, leaving them
with a respective $2 million and $1.75 million.
The estates also agreed to withdraw roughly $99.5 million of
claims against the bankruptcy estate of the former Bernard L.
Madoff Investment Securities LLC, the filing shows.
Monday's settlement resolves some the highest-profile cases
remaining in trustee Irving Picard's efforts to compensate
former Madoff customers who he estimates lost $17.5 billion. He
has recovered $11.6 billion, or about two-thirds of that sum.
The settlement also resolves claims against Mark Madoff's
widow, Stephanie Mack, and some entities affiliated with the
Madoff family.
It also ends an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's office
in Manhattan, whose criminal probe resulted in a 150-year prison
term for Bernard Madoff, a 10-year term for his brother Peter,
and 13 other convictions and guilty pleas.
Madoff's sons were never criminally charged, and had
maintained they knew nothing about their father's fraud until he
confessed to them shortly before his Dec. 11, 2008 arrest.
But in a civil lawsuit, Picard said Madoff's firm operated
as a family piggy bank, and sought to recoup $153.3 million from
the sons' estates alone.
Settlement talks began in 2015, and the accord is a "global
and complete resolution of all claims" against the estates,
lawyers for Picard said in Monday's filing.
Mark Madoff committed suicide in December 2010 at age 46.
Andrew Madoff died of cancer in September 2014 at age 48. Their
father is 79.
Lawyers for Picard could not immediately be reached for
comment. Martin Flumenbaum, a lawyer for the Madoff sons'
estates, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Alan Levine, a lawyer for Mack, declined to comment.
The office of Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim in Manhattan had
no immediate comment.
A separate $4 billion fund overseen by former U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Richard Breeden
expects this year to begin payouts to Madoff victims, including
third parties.
The case is Picard v Madoff et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 09-ap-01503. The main case is
Securities Investor Protection Corp v. Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC in the same court, No. 08-01789.