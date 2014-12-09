Longtime Madoff aide Bongiorno gets 6 years in prison

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A former manager at Bernard Madoff’s firm was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday for helping the convicted fraudster carry out a Ponzi scheme that caused investors to lose billions of dollars.

Annette Bongiorno, who worked for Madoff since the 1960s, was the second of five former employees to be sentenced, following their convictions in March by a Manhattan federal jury of securities fraud, conspiracy and other charges. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)