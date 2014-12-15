FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Madoff manager gets six years prison for fraud
December 15, 2014 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Madoff manager gets six years prison for fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A former manager at Bernard Madoff’s firm was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for helping her now imprisoned boss carry out his multibillion dollar Ponzi scheme.

JoAnn Crupi, 53, was the last of five former Madoff employees to be sentenced after a Manhattan federal jury found them guilty in March in the first criminal trial after the decades-long scheme collapsed in 2008.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain also ordered Crupi, who worked in Madoff’s investment advisory business for 25 years, to forfeit a symbolic $33.9 billion jointly with other defendants who worked at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)

