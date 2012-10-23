FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comunidad de Madrid delays launch of March 2020 tap
October 23, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Comunidad de Madrid delays launch of March 2020 tap

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Comunidad de Madrid, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has announced that the reopening of its 4.688% March 2020 deal will not be launched today as had originally been expected.

Lead managers Banesto, Bankia, Barclays, BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Santander had opened books on the increase in the 7.8% area, which equated to around 275bp over the April 2020 Spanish government bond.

According to an announcement seen by IFR, the issuer and leads said that “recent taps had left it with a comfortable liquidity position and the funding objective was to print a larger transaction.”

The issuer said it would continue to monitor the market until conditions are optimal. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)

