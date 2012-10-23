UPDATE 1-Comunidad de Madrid delays launch of March 2020 tap

* Madrid tries to tap on affirmation but fails to gain traction (Recasts, adds background, context)

By Helene Durand and Jon Penner

LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Comunidad de Madrid’s attempt to push ahead with bond deal on Tuesday, just one day after its rating was affirmed by Moody‘s, failed as the rally in Spanish credit came to grinding halt.

Barclays, Banesto, Bankia, BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Santander opened order books on a deal despite an inauspicious backdrop.

Less than a week after affirming the sovereign’s rating, Moody’s downgraded five Spanish regions - Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalunya and Murcia - on the back of a deterioration in liquidity positions.

Andalusia, Catalunya and Murcia face large redemptions in the fourth quarter.

Moody’s did, however, affirm the ratings of five other regions, including Galicia, the Basque country and Madrid (Baa3).

Having kept its head above the “junk” parapet, S&P had already downgraded the region on October 17 to BBB- (Fitch acted in June, dropping the capital’s area to BBB), Madrid took the conservative approach to tap of an existing deal.

It began testing investors with price guidance of 7.8% area on its 4.688% 12 March 2020 bond.

Unfortunately there were plenty of domestic press inches being devoted to the story that the Spanish 2012 deficit will surge to 7.3% of GDP - instead of the target of 6.3%. That led to investors continuing to taking profits after Spanish yields hit a seven-month low on Friday.

HOPES FADE FAST

The lack of progress regarding a Spanish aid programme, following Rajoy’s triumph in Galicia at the weekend, was not helping matters either with market hopes of immediate OMT support fading.

Spanish 10-year yields were 11bp wider on the day at 5.53%, having traded down to 5.25% on Friday morning. The short end of the yield curve was under more pressure, with 2s-10s flattening by 5bp to 260bp.

Another fly in Madrid’s ointment was Monday’s ICO deal. The Spanish agency on Monday brought a EUR1bn short five year at BONOs plus 65bp, but books were described as slightly undersubscribed, with the leads keeping a “small” residual position. BBVA, Goldmans, HSBC and JPMorgan were on that deal.

The flies proved too numerous, and at around 14:15 GMT, an announcement came out that the deal had been pulled.

“Recent taps have left the issuer with a comfortable liquidity position and the funding objective was to print a larger transaction, they will continue to monitor the market until conditions are optimal.”

Leads declined to comment further (Reporting by Helene Durand, Jon Penner; editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers)