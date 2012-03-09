FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk reaches Algerian tax settlement worth $920 mln
March 9, 2012

Maersk reaches Algerian tax settlement worth $920 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 9 (Reuters) - Maersk Oil, the oil arm of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk , has entered into a tax settlement with Algerian Sonatrach that will see Maersk Oil receive additional oil volumes worth about $920 million.

“The settlement ... provides for delivery to Maersk Oil of additional crude oil volumes in the amount of approximately $920 million over a period of 12 months from the effective date,” A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday.

In August 2006, an Algerian tax on revenue was introduced, and Anadarko and Maersk Oil have argued the collection of the tax from Algerian state-owned Sonatrach from its share of the oil production was a breach of contract that should be compensated.

