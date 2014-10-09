FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says 2M alliance has 32 pct Asia-Europe share
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Maersk says 2M alliance has 32 pct Asia-Europe share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - An alliance between A.P. Moller-Maersk and MSC Mediterranean Shipping would give the two top container shipping companies a 32 percent market share on Asia-Europe trade routes, the Danish company said on Thursday.

Maersk said that in its self-assessment to EU regulators it had concluded the alliance complied with EU competition law.

A market share above 30 percent would trigger a regulatory review. But, although the Asia-Europe routes are by far the world’s busiest, vessels leaving EU waters on transatlantic routes would also be counted into the overall 30 percent mark.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
