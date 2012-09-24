Maersk says finds more oil off Angola

COPENHAGEN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , and its partners have found more oil in Block 16 off Angola, the company said on Monday.

“A production test was conducted with a maximum rate of 3,000 barrels of oil a day (bopd) on a 36/64 (inch) choke size,” Maersk Oil said in a statement.

The results of the Caporolo-1 well warrant additional appraisal and evaluation to determine whether the discovery is big enough to develop, Anders Damgaard, Managing Director of Maersk Oil in Angola, said in the statement.

Maersk Oil is operator of the block and has a 65 percent stake. Its partners are Angolan state oil company Sonangol with 20 percent, Brazil’s Odebrecht Oil and Gas Angola Ltd with 15 percent.