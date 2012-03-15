Maersk says placed 3 bln NOK worth of 5-yr bonds

COPENHAGEN, March 15 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday it had placed 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($518.00 million) worth of five-year bonds with investors and would use the proceeds for general purposes.

Maersk said in a statement the bonds were issued at an interest rate of three-month NIBOR (Norwegian interbank offered rate) plus 2.10 percent.

The bonds were placed by DNB Markets, Nordea Markets and SEB Merchant Banking, Maersk said. ($1 = 5.7915 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)