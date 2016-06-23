FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 23, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

Maersk chairman says company could be split up -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 23 (Reuters) - A. P. Moller-Maersk's chairman says that the Danish shipping and oil conglomerate could be split up in several companies, after it on Thursday appointed the head of its container business as new chief executive.

"The question is whether we should be a large group, or whether we should be a number of independent companies," Michael Pram Rasmussen told Danish online media Finans.

"It is a possibility for us, but it is not something you just do. It would be a huge task," he said.

His comments follows the appointment of Maersk Line chief executive Soren Skou as CEO of the whole group, replacing Nils Smedegaard Andersen. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

