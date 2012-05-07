FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A.P. Moller-Maersk CEO Andersen returns to work
May 7, 2012

A.P. Moller-Maersk CEO Andersen returns to work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, Nils Smedegaard Andersen, returned to work on Monday after recovering from heart surgery, the company said.

Andersen underwent surgery to replace a cardiac valve at the end of December 2011 and a further corrective operation on March 28, A.P. Moller-Maersk said in a statement.

“Having participated in a number of meetings and having been updated on our activities during the last couple of weeks, I am now ready to return to work,” Andersen said in the statement. (Reporting by John Acher)

