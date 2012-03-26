Maersk says CEO's sick leave extended 6-8 weeks

COPENHAGEN, March 26 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday the sick leave of its chief executive, Nils Smedegaard Andersen, would be extended by six to eight weeks pending further surgery to fix a heart problem.

Andersen, aged 53, has been off the job since the end of December when he was admitted to hospital in Switzerland and underwent an operation for a leaky heart valve.

He was initially expected to be away for a month, but his sick leave was extended at the end of January for a further two months.

“The surgery is scheduled for Wednesday 28 March. As a result, Nils Andersen’s sick leave is extended by six to eight weeks as advised by his physicians,” A.P. Moller-Maersk said in a statement.

“Until now, and going forward, the Executive Board will run the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group,” it said.