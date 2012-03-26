FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk says CEO's sick leave extended 6-8 weeks
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 26, 2012 / 7:35 AM / in 6 years

Maersk says CEO's sick leave extended 6-8 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 26 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday the sick leave of its chief executive, Nils Smedegaard Andersen, would be extended by six to eight weeks pending further surgery to fix a heart problem.

Andersen, aged 53, has been off the job since the end of December when he was admitted to hospital in Switzerland and underwent an operation for a leaky heart valve.

He was initially expected to be away for a month, but his sick leave was extended at the end of January for a further two months.

“The surgery is scheduled for Wednesday 28 March. As a result, Nils Andersen’s sick leave is extended by six to eight weeks as advised by his physicians,” A.P. Moller-Maersk said in a statement.

“Until now, and going forward, the Executive Board will run the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group,” it said.

Reporting by John Acher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.