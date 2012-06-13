FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says to sign $500 mln China port deal soon
#Energy
June 13, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

Maersk says to sign $500 mln China port deal soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 13 (Reuters) - APM Terminals, the ports arm of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , expects to sign a more than 3 billion Danish crowns ($502.82 million) investment deal on a new container terminal in China, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Further information about the partnership and location will be released on Friday during a visit to Denmark by Chinese President Hu Jintao, Maersk spokesman Michael Storgaard said on commercial broadcaster TV2 News.

“We expect to sign a deal regarding an investment of over 3 billion crowns in a new port in China,” he said.

China’s Hu will visit Denmark on June 14-16, and a number of large business deals are expected to be signed in this connection.

Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Tuesday it would sign a deal on Friday to build a large brewery in the Chinese province of Yunnan at a total investment of 4 billion Danish crowns. ($1 = 5.9664 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
