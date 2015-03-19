FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk gives terms for sale of Danske Bank stake
March 19, 2015

Maersk gives terms for sale of Danske Bank stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 19 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil company A. P. Moller-Maersk on Thursday published the terms under which it will sell its 20 percent stake in Denmark’s largest bank Danske Bank, a sale announced in February.

It said the offer price would be determined using a volume-weighted average price of Danske Bank shares traded between March 20 and March 26.

Based on a pro forma offer price of 170 crowns per share, estimated gross proceeds are 34.38 billion Danish crowns ($4.94 billion), if all shares are sold, Maersk said.

Maersk said in February it would sell 15 percent to its controlling shareholder, the Moller family foundation, and 5 percent to other existing shareholders.

$1 = 6.9652 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
