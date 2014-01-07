FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says to keep stake in Danske Bank after retail divestment
January 7, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Maersk says to keep stake in Danske Bank after retail divestment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said it will keep its 22.84 percent stake in Denmark’s largest bank Danske Bank.

Maersk on Tuesday agreed to sell 48.68 percent of Dansk Supermarked, the largest retailer in Denmark, and 18.72 percent of department store chain F. Salling, to retail holding The Salling Companies, generating cash of about 17 billion Danish crowns ($3.11 bln).

“The group strategy is to keep the stake in Danske Bank. We consider that strategic,” Maersk Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen said at a conference call for reporters. (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Erica Billingham)

